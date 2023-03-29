Dubai: Landmark Leisure, the entertainment division of Landmark Group, has launched its second edition of ‘Share the Joy, Give a Toy’ campaign for the Holy month of Ramadan.
Following a phenomenal response to the campaign last year the group launched it once again. According to this Ramadan campaign, all the toy donations received will be sent to children in need through the Emirates Red Crescent association.
Designated boxes for toy collection will be placed at Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Block, Fun Works, and Tridom stores. The toys collected will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent.
Children along with their parents are welcome to enjoy the big rides, kiddie rides, video games, and redemption machines, while they bring along their pre-loved toys and leave them in the dedicated boxes that are located across all stores. The initiative is all about the act of spreading joy and inculcating a giving nature among kids at a very young age, during the Holy Month of Giving.
Silvio Liedtke, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Leisure, GCC & India, said, “Play is essential for the overall development of children, and it has a crucial role in developing their cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being.”
“Landmark Leisure is committed to providing a world-class entertainment experience while creating a positive impact on the lives of children across the region. We were extremely pleased with the way our guests contributed wholeheartedly the previous year and look forward to many years of spreading cheer and supporting children in need across the world with this campaign.” he added.