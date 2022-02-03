Dubai: Mark your calendars and see the opening of the ‘most beautiful building on Earth’ in Dubai on February 22, 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on his social media accounts on Thursday announcing the opening of the iconic Museum of the Future to the world on 22/02/2022. Sheikh Mohammed posted a couple of aerial shots of Museum of the Future: One, rising above the skyline of Sheikh Zayed Road, with the equally iconic Emirates Tower and the rising sun in the background; and another stunning photo showing the futuristic museum rising above a mist of low-lying clouds.

He captioned his post: “Brothers and sisters... The most beautiful building on Earth in the UAE will launch to the world on February 22, 2022...”

Representing humanity

The building’s form is both futuristic and symbolic. The circular building represents humanity; the green mound it sits atop represents Earth and the void represents the unknown future. The building is an architectural and engineering marvel - it confidently straddles the past and the future, applying advanced technology to traditional art-forms. ‘Speaks Arabic’

The most stunning feature of the structure is that it literally and figuratively “speaks Arabic”. Its façade is a canvas for the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed, designed in 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy by the Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej.

Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillar-less structure stands 77 metres tall. It has been listed by National Geographic as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world for its stunning architecture and sophisticated technological innovations.

The museum is linked by two bridges – the first one extending to Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with a length of 69 metres; and the second 212-metre bridge linking it to Emirates Towers Metro Station.

Home for inspiration

The Museum of the Future is a home for inspiration and open to all. On its website, it says: “Our goal is to provide light in dark times: in an age of anxiety and cynicism about the future, we are showing that things can and must progress.”

“Our imagined futures are fundamentally hopeful, but honest about the dangers of the present. In our exhibitions, publications, films and public events, we will show how the problems of the present can provide the raw material for a better world. We are committed to transforming imagination into action.”

What’s inside

Combining elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction, each floor at the museum “is like a film set from a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with.”

The settings and scenes are both immersive and expansive, designed to expand what the audience thinks possible for the world, for the future and for themselves.

Contents were crafted by a team of the world’s leading product, media, exhibition and experience designers. Topics featured include the future of space travel and living; climate change and ecology; as well as health, wellness and spirituality.

When to book tickets

The public is advised to keep an eye on the museum’s website and social media channels to find out when tickets go on sale.