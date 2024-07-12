Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched ‘The Water Aid Initiative’ to mitigate the impact of summer heat locally and internationally.
The campaign targets underprivileged families, blue-collar workers, and individuals involved in strenuous work amid rising temperatures.
At the local level, the campaign pays special attention to the targeted groups by providing equipment to protect them from the scorching sun and high temperatures, including umbrellas, containers to keep water cool, and health packages.
Internationally, the initiative includes drilling wells, and providing water tanks and atmospheric water generators.
In a statement on Friday, the ERC stated that the campaign is founded on the drive to preserve human life, health and dignity and provide protection from natural factors, noting that it has completed its preparations and taken the necessary steps to achieve the campaign’s goals by attracting more partners, thereby expanding the number of beneficiaries locally and internationally.
The initiative is expected to add a qualitative shift in providing additional water sources to people in water-scarce countries, calling on donors to contribute to such vital projects.