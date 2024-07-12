At the local level, the campaign pays special attention to the targeted groups by providing equipment to protect them from the scorching sun and high temperatures, including umbrellas, containers to keep water cool, and health packages.

In a statement on Friday, the ERC stated that the campaign is founded on the drive to preserve human life, health and dignity and provide protection from natural factors, noting that it has completed its preparations and taken the necessary steps to achieve the campaign’s goals by attracting more partners, thereby expanding the number of beneficiaries locally and internationally.