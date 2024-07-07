Sharjah: The National Ambulance has launched its “Safe Summer.. Be Prepared” initiative as part of a wider campaign by the National Guard Command, aimed at enhancing community awareness of safety and security practices against summer emergencies.
The National Ambulance initiative highlights the importance of first aid and preventive measures in managing summer-related emergencies and common injuries.
Through a series of engaging educational videos and informational posts on social media platforms shared by the National Guard, National Ambulance and other entities, the initiative aims to equip the public with basic and practical guidance for identifying and dealing with common summertime emergencies until specialised ambulance teams arrive on the scene. The educational content covers essential topics such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, drowning, loss of consciousness, water sports-related fractures, bleeding and jellyfish stings.
Difference between heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion
The campaign educates the public on proactive and preventive measures, federal laws, decisions, and regulations in the UAE
National Ambulance, which is part of the National Guard Command, provides urgent pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number.
With an advanced fleet and qualified medics, National Ambulance serves the public on the frontline providing care for serious illness and injuries across Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah.