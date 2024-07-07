Through a series of engaging educational videos and informational posts on social media platforms shared by the National Guard, National Ambulance and other entities, the initiative aims to equip the public with basic and practical guidance for identifying and dealing with common summertime emergencies until specialised ambulance teams arrive on the scene. The educational content covers essential topics such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, drowning, loss of consciousness, water sports-related fractures, bleeding and jellyfish stings.

Difference between heat stroke, cramps and exhaustion Summer in UAE: How to avoid heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke

The campaign educates the public on proactive and preventive measures, federal laws, decisions, and regulations in the UAE

National Ambulance, which is part of the National Guard Command, provides urgent pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number.