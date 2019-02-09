Lagarde was also informed of the work of Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation, who has contributed to changing the lives of millions who suffer from vision impairment around the world. Also highlighted were the accomplishments of Dr Ashwaq Al Hashmi, Director of Omniyati Prosthetics Arts Center, who is a specialist in Ocular Prosthetics, making her the very first Emirati to reach her level of success in this highly specialized field; Assia Riccio, Founder of Evolvin' Women, which is an initiative that offers employment opportunities for women from developing nations in the UAE; and Sadaf Safi, who is greatly involved in the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative, which is a development programme that employs Afghan women as carpet-weavers, thus providing them with access to a consistent income and social services.