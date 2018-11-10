As consumers are considered ‘time poor’ with brands always looking at ways to compete for their attention, Bhalla said using technology to build brand narratives in a unique manner will help brands create lasting memories, which ultimately leads to higher brand equity. “Virtual influencers would allow for a far higher degree of access and personalisation [eg one could try out different outfits on the VI, through a brand website, at any time of the day or night), than a physical mannequin would ever be able to deliver.”