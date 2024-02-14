Founded in 1977 by my late father, R. Sivaswamy, his guiding principles of quality, reliability and commitment to excellence have served the group well and are the driving force behind our vision for tomorrow and beyond. I took over from my father in 1989, when we had moved our global HQ to Dubai.

Transworld Group is a Global Shipping & Logistics Solutions group, operating through a strong network of worldwide offices, with over 1,000+ experienced professionals. Headquartered in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Dubai, UAE), Transworld operates globally with its offices and strong network partners around the world. It offers a one-stop solution with over four decades of expertise to all its customers for their Shipping & Logistics needs. The group’s activities include Ship Owning & Management (Container, Bulk Carriers & Tankers), Aviation, Supply Chain Management, Warehousing, Cold Chain, Food Processing, Inland Transportation, Multimodal Freight Forwarding, Feeder, Liner, NVOCC, Shipping Agencies, Projects & E-commerce.

As an integrated and holistic global shipping and logistics group, we look forward to the future with confidence and continue to expand our horizons, by delivering innovative solutions, supported by bold, resolute and decisive action.

The UAE has positioned itself as a thriving hub for business and entrepreneurship, offering a strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment. Its strategic geographical location serves as a gateway for trade between East and West. Moreover, the UAE government has consistently implemented policies to attract foreign investment, promote innovation, and facilitate entrepreneurship. The presence of free zones, a skilled workforce, and a commitment to economic diversification make the UAE an attractive destination for businesses of all sizes.

Transworld Group has actively contributed to the growth of the UAE by facilitating international trade and logistics. We were one of the earliest movers into the Jabel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) and we worked very closely with JAFZA & DP World in strategic initiatives. Our recent venture into aviation under the brand name of Airavat, with luxury passenger jets, which are based out of DWC, is a testament of our faith in the UAE.

We have invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology to enhance the efficiency of supply chains in the region. By providing reliable and innovative shipping and logistics solutions, we have played a role in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification efforts and its position as a global trade hub.

Aligned and encourages by the culture of UAE, our organization has embarked on various corporate responsibility initiates which are positively impacting human lives and our planet.

In the immediate future, we are committed to an ambitious growth trajectory. We plan to expand our global presence and increase our assets, including ships, aircrafts, distribution centers, food processing centers and infrastructure, to meet the growing demands of the industry. This expansion will allow us to provide even more comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions, bridging the supply chain gap for our clients and partners.

Our strategy also includes further digitalization and automation of our operations to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. This will ensure that we remain at the forefront of industry innovation.

In addition to growth and technology, sustainability remains a cornerstone of our strategy. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices, including exploring alternative fuels and implementing green technologies, as part of our commitment to a greener future.

The higher purpose of our organisation is “Delivering Prosperity To Humanity”. My legacy would be every member of the Transworld Family is a catalyst for the higher purpose and a torchbearer of our company values, ethos, vision and mission.