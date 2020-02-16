Mike Rich, Marketing Director, the ENTERTAINER Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights From plans to expand its product portfolio to building on brand loyalty, Mike Rich, Marketing Director, the ENTERTAINER offers the big picture

1. The ENTERTAINER has been responsible for bringing the best buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers in food here in the UAE since 2001. Please share some of the latest innovations in the food space by the brand.

In 2020 we’ll focus on establishing ourselves in the delivery space with new features and loads of amazing brands, merchants and restaurants with an always-on discount for our members. Our soon to be launched, brand-new version of the ENTERTAINER app is loaded with lots of cool new features and one powerful search! We’ll also be focusing on new offer types which allow for solo dining as well as table reservations. Another huge focus for us in 2020 will be hyper-personalisation and relevancy.

Every experience we offer our members, be it through the app or through our comms needs to be personally tailored for them. So that’s just to name a few… there are lots more in the pipeline for this year… 2020 is a very exciting year for the ENTERTAINER. Watch this space…

2. How does the platform benefit the ENTERTAINER’s value partners?

We are all about driving business to our partners through our platform, but it doesn’t stop there… Data plays a huge role in our business and we are all about sharing insights with our partners to help them thrive in the industry.

We focus on driving the right consumers at the right time. For us it’s crucial that it’s a win win win relationship between our partners, members and ourselves.

3. Please elaborate on the concept behind the ENTERTAINER Hub

We have so much information and awesome stories to share and the HUB helps us do that. It’s not just a platform for us to share info; it helps our members discover new places and things to do that goes beyond the ENTERTAINER. The HUB has been a great success and we’re investing in revamping it this year…

4. With offers from beauty salons to a host of leisure activities and so much more, the ENTERTAINER’s other verticals are immensely popular among its loyal customers. Are there plans to expand on your offerings in the near future?

Yes of course! Although we’ll focus on creating an even better experience in our current categories, we’re also launching in-app payments and bookings for restaurants, attractions and cinemas globally, as well as a strong focus on events and the ecommerce industry.

5. How does the ENTERTAINER build brand loyalty through its food app?

For us it’s important to constantly have new and exciting offers for our members — every month we have new offers that are additional to the regular offers that keep it very exciting and fresh.

It’s also important that our members and partners always have a great experience, that drives credibility and loyalty towards our brand and in return, people want to be part of the ENTERTAINER family.

6. From a thought leadership perspective how much has the food apps industry evolved in the UAE, and what’s next in this space?

I think there’s been a massive boom over the past two years in the UAE which is a good thing… it keeps us on our toes and allows us to innovate to stay ahead of the game. Like I said before — it’s so important that it’s a win-win for all parties involved, in the UAE where it’s incredibly expensive, discount apps allows for consumers to go out more… so food apps are here to stay — if you get that mix right then you have something great. In the future it’s going to be all about integrations, not just with partners but also with messenger apps… it will become completely immersed into our everyday life…

EVOLUTION OF THE ENTERTAINER IN THE UAE

“Since our transition from being a publishing company to a tech company we have completely changed the way we think,” says Mike Rich, Marketing Director, the ENTERTAINER, adding, “but I have held on to what we stand for… amazing two-for-one offers, valid seven days a week… It’s crucial for any business to change with the times, and I think we’ve done an amazing job! I look forward to 2020 and the innovation that comes with it — the ENTERTAINER will continue to lead the offer business and ensure our members experience everything.”