Tetra Pak has been making significant strides in supporting the sustainability agenda in Arabia Area. With a focus on reducing environmental impact and fostering a circular economy, the company has embarked on several noteworthy initiatives in partnership with local organisations. These efforts come aligned with Go Carton Go Nature, Tetra Pak’s journey to developing the most sustainable food package ever, manufactured solely with renewable and recycled materials, fully recyclable, and carbon-neutral. One such collaboration is the strategic partnership between Tetra Pak, Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI) and Saudi Top Plastics Factory (STP), in Saudi Arabia.
Through this partnership, a new recycling value chain has been created, enhancing the recycling infrastructure for used beverage cartons. This joint effort comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its ambitions of diverting waste from landfill and promoting a circular economy, conserving valuable resources. In the UAE, Tetra Pak has taken a major step towards establishing a sustainable packaging ecosystem through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with United Paper Mills (UPM).
This partnership focuses on developing the collection and recycling of used beverage cartons in the UAE. Through the MoU, Tetra Pak and UPM aim to invest in the establishment of a local recycling solution for Tetra Pak cartons, engage with collection and sorting entities and raise awareness about the importance of recycling, encouraging consumers to participate actively. Tetra Pak’s sustainability efforts go beyond recycling initiatives.
The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting renewable energy sources. It has made substantial investments in energy efficient technologies and renewable energy projects. By optimising manufacturing processes and utilising renewable energy, Tetra Pak aims to minimise greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations.
The company’s sustainability efforts in Arabia Area demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship and to the establishment of a circular economy. Through partnerships with organisations like STP, OPI, and UPM, Tetra Pak has been able to enhance recycling infrastructure and promote responsible waste management. By investing in renewable energy and responsible sourcing, the world’s leading food processing and packaging company sets a strong example for other entities in the region, inspiring them to prioritise sustainability and contribute to a greener future.