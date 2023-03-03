Sharjah: The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) has added 10 Tesla Model 3 sedan electric vehicles (EVs), affiliated with the Etihad and Medina Taxi Companies, in support of their green refleeting programme.
The SRTA stated that it is working to progressively increase the number of these emissions-free vehicles in accordance with renewable transport drive.
Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Head of the SRTA said the launch of Tesla EVs comes under the Green Economy Initiative for Sustainable Development, in order to promote environmentally friendly mobility solutions.
He said these EV taxi rollout forms an important eco-friendly solution to reduce carbon emissions, curb fuel consumptionand reduce noise, maintenance costs and mechanical breakdowns.
3,700 taxis in Sharjah
Othmani said there are more than 3,700 taxis operating in the Emirate of Sharjah. There are four operating companies.
Each company’s vehicles travel more than 7 million kilometres, with a fuel consumption rate of 122,100 litres per fleet, resulting in the production of tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
This led SRTA to aim for the highest global sustainable transport practices, by exchanging international experiences and learning about the best international practices to improve services to the public and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction.