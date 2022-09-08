Dubai: Ten UAE schools have been named among the top 100 private schools in the world, as part of the 2022 Spear’s Schools Index. Schools have been expertly chosen by global education consultancy, Carfax Education and Spear’s, the award-winning magazine for high-net-worth individuals.

How the schools are chosen

Categorised by region, prospective parents and pupils can now access a list of the top 100 schools for 2022, across the UK, Switzerland, Europe, USA, Middle East, China, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world, chosen by specialist education consultants at Carfax Education and Spear’s Magazine.

As well as formal criteria, such as academic results and preparation for university entry, schools are selected for their unique ethos, their reputation both locally and internationally, and how adequately they prepare pupils for life beyond academia. The guide provides a comprehensive overview of curriculum and fees, as well as practical information such as travel times to local airports.

The index

This year’s index included five more Middle East schools than last year, with new entries including The British School Al Khubairat, Jumeirah College, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, NLCS Dubai and Swiss Scientific International School in Dubai. Collated by Carfax Education experts on the ground across the world, the ranking is the most comprehensive global index available and includes world renowned British schools such as Harrow and Eton College, as well as those further afield, such as St Paul’s School in Brazil and Geelong Grammar School in Australia.

Top education destination

Fiona McKenzie Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education, said: “This index is the go-to for parents looking for the very best education for their child, wherever they are in the world. In this year’s index we have chosen to increase the Middle East category from 10 to 15, reflecting the high calibre of schools across the region. Families from around the globe are increasingly choosing to educate their children here in the UAE, recognising the top-quality education available to them. We expect to see continued demand for schools in this region, and particularly the UAE, with four new schools opening in Dubai this year and other new schools establishing their credentials in this dynamic education landscape.

“Our team is at the forefront of private education and in compiling this year’s list we’ve taken into account how well schools have handled the disruption of the last two years and strived for excellence in the face of adversity. These schools far surpassed expectations and continued to deliver an exceptional educational experience across many metrics, setting children up for a lifetime of success.”

Excellent exam results