Sharjah: Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on Tuesday ordered relevant authorities to build schools in new residential areas to keep pace with population growth.
This came as Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired the council’s meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office.
The SEC discussed a report on the needs of residential areas in Sharjah for educational facilities, in order to keep pace with their large population growth in many new areas such as Al Rahmaniyah and Al Suyoh suburbs.
The report included the population increase in the areas and the current numbers of public and private schools, which require additional numbers to keep pace with the demand for educational options for students near their homes.
The Council directed, in coordination with the concerned federal and local authorities, to develop solutions to provide educational facilities in the regions of the emirate, in line with future plans and population studies.
Progress review
During its meeting, SEC discussed a number of governmental issues on its agenda, and reviewed the progress of work in many sectors and development projects in various cities and regions of the emirate.
The Council discussed a draft law on the organisation of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources, as well as reviewing the response of the Sharjah Sports Council to the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council on discussing the policy of the Sports Council. The response included working to put the recommendations into practice in coordination with the concerned authorities.