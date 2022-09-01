Dubai: UAE and Chinese authorities are looking forward to establishing more Chinese schools in the country to further strengthen the cultural and educational cooperation between the UAE and China.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony for the new academic year of the two-year old Chinese School Dubai on Thursday. The event was attended by Sheikh Al Mur Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Chinese consul-general Li Xuhang, and Chinese ambassador Zhang Yiming.

Zhang told Gulf News: “Chinese School Dubai (CSD) is a landmark establishment in the China-UAE relations that further strengthens the cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries. We have seen the rapid growth of CSD in the past two years. Now, (entities) from other emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, have approached my office proposing the establishment of more Chinese schools in the UAE.

“We will consider and we will cooperate with the UAE government. We are looking forward to seeing more Chinese schools and even universities to be established in the UAE,” Zhang added.

The Chinese ambassador noted there are around 300,000 Chinese expats residing in Dubai. “The city is an inclusive society and it is host to the largest Chinese expat community in the region. CSD represents China-UAE people to people relations and it part of the foundation that make the relationship stronger,” he added.

Sheikh Al Mur Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Ambassador Zhang Yiming New school year opening ceremony of Dubai Chinese School, with Chinese ambassador Zhang Yiming

Bigger growth

Al Karam, for his part, said: “We have seen the growth of students and teachers at CSD in the past two years — and this was during the pandemic. Our forecast for the school is to have bigger growth in the years to come.” “We believe it was a very strong start for both China and the UAE to have the first Chinese government school outside of China. We are in discussion to expand this to other schools and universities,” he added.

Al Karam continued: “We are delighted to see CSD serving the Chinese community in Dubai. We strongly believe that schools and universities build cultural and economic bridges.”

New school year opening ceremony of Dubai Chinese School, with Chinese ambassador Zhang Yiming

First Chinese government school

Located in Mirdif, CSD is the first Chinese curriculum school offering full-time K-12 education outside of China. It opened on September 1, 2020, with 184 students attending classes from Grade 1 to 5. This year, CSD has 461 students from Grade 1 to 7, as well as 70 teachers and staff, up from only 37 personnel two years ago. The school is built on a 16,000 square-metre lot and has the capacity to accept up to 800 students.

Aside from Chinese students, CSD also has around 30 students who are Americans, British and Germans. The school also offers Chinese language and cultural lessons on Saturdays for students from other schools. According to Yin Liping, CSD school principal, the school receives support from the Chinese government and assistance from the Chinese entrepreneurs based in the Dubai.

There is also a plan to expand the campus and turn it into a boarding school to cater to other Chinese students based in other emirates.