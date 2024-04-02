Abu Dhabi: In a move to enhance user experience, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has declared the start of an overhaul to its customer service operations.
Set to introduce a unified platform for all government housing services, the update promises a seamless experience for its users. Due to this system upgrade, the ADHA has announced a temporary suspension of select services on the TAMM platform, starting from March 30 until April 16.
Affected services during this period will include loan exemption services, post-approval modifications, and a variety of add-on tools such as cancellation requests and requests for housing service status certificates, among others.
This temporary pause is a necessary step towards implementing the comprehensive platform update aimed at bringing all housing-related services under a single, more efficient digital umbrella.
Customers of the ADHA are advised to stay tuned for further announcements regarding the resumption of services.
Updates on the progress of the platform overhaul and the reinstatement of the suspended services will be communicated through ADHA’s social media channels, ensuring customers are well-informed and can plan their housing-related activities accordingly.