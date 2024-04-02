Abu Dhabi: In a move to enhance user experience, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has declared the start of an overhaul to its customer service operations.

Set to introduce a unified platform for all government housing services, the update promises a seamless experience for its users. Due to this system upgrade, the ADHA has announced a temporary suspension of select services on the TAMM platform, starting from March 30 until April 16.

Affected services during this period will include loan exemption services, post-approval modifications, and a variety of add-on tools such as cancellation requests and requests for housing service status certificates, among others.

This temporary pause is a necessary step towards implementing the comprehensive platform update aimed at bringing all housing-related services under a single, more efficient digital umbrella.

Customers of the ADHA are advised to stay tuned for further announcements regarding the resumption of services.