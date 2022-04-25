Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has launched “Tap to Donate” instant donation devices to support its 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and undernourished groups in 50 countries.

Twenty-five interactive smart screens will be placed in three Majid Al Futtaim-owned malls: City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah. The devices will enable simple, on-the-go donations to the food-donation drive through Visa or MasterCard bankcards, or via Apple Pay or Google Pay technologies on smartphones and smartwatches.

Featuring sleek, 55-inch interactive touchscreen displays that mimic the shape of a large tablet, the devices stand 190cms tall and 60cms wide . They offer several options for donation amounts – Dh10, Dh50 and Dh100 – all of which will go towards securing basic food ingredients for individuals and families in less fortunate communities.

The instant donation devices offer a new innovative option for individuals to donate directly to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, and support the community engagement principle adopted by MBRGI to provide everyone with the opportunity to contribute to charity and humanitarian work. This method expands the network of donors, enhances its efficiency, and accelerates its achievement of humanitarian goals.

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of MBRGI, said: “The interactive devices rolled out by MBRGI in three major shopping malls provide visitors and employees a quick and easy option to donate directly to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which aims to provide food support to those in need in underprivileged communities in 50 countries. The devices utilise smart donation technologies, offering donors the option of contributing via mobile phones and bank cards. This initiative highlights the role of financial technology in supporting and expanding charity and humanitarian work, and enabling more people to donate and contribute to the fight against hunger by providing food relief for the undernourished.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, said: “Our support for the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, by dedicating space for the donation devices in several Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls in Dubai and Sharjah, stems from our commitment to support global humanitarian initiatives, especially those that originate in the UAE and deliver impact across the whole world. This noble campaign is aligned with Majid Al Futtaim’s vision to deliver ‘great moments for everyone, every day’ and reflects the values of giving that characterise the UAE and its people. Contributing to the 1 Billion Meals initiative helps provide a food safety net for those who are in need, and participating in it is a moral responsibility and a humanitarian commitment.”

Director General of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani said that the use of instant smart donation payment technologies provided through interactive devices in major shopping malls will contribute to direct donation to the largest humanitarian campaign in the region to help the needy and poor in 50 countries around the world.