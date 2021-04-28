Abu Dhabi: During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, Tahajjud prayers will be held from midnight onwards at mosques across the UAE, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced.
The prayers will begin at midnight, and must be wrapped up within 30 minutes, said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, NCEMA spokesperson. Immediately afterwards the mosque will be closed and worshippers will not be allowed to linger for I’tikaaf, which involves continued worship at the mosque.
Safety precautions
Worshippers must adhere to all COVID-19 precautionary measures during the prayers. Based on recommendations by the UAE Fatwa Council, the NCEMA also urged senior residents, people with chronic conditions and women to offer the late-night prayers at home.
Last Ramadan, Tahajjud prayers, like all other congregational prayers, had not been held at UAE mosques in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. This year, strict precautionary measures have been mandated to protect all attendees, including limits to mosque capacity and the requirement that all worshippers wear masks.