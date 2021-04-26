1 of 28
CITYMAX AL BARSHA AT THE MALL: Celebrate the month of Ramadan with a traditional Iftar buffet at Citycafe in Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha at the Mall for just Dh30 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
FETA RESTAURANT: The popular Feta Restaurant at the EDGE Creekside Hotel in Dubai’s bustling Deira neighbourhood will host an authentic Iftar buffet. Starting with traditional classics including hummus, moutabel and tabbouleh, spinach and cheese fatayer and soups, guests can also enjoy shish tawook, lamb kofta, lamb kebab, chicken frikah, shaikh el mahshi and fish sayadieh. An Indian food section will serve butter chicken while chefs at the ouzi station will offer the much-loved roasted lamb and oriental rice dish. Desserts include fresh fruits and a selection of Arabic sweets including umm ali, halawet el jbn, katayef and more. Iftar is priced at priced at Dh95 per adult and Dh48 for children.
Image Credit: Supplied
ISTANBUL FLOWER: This outlet serves Turkish cuisine from 6.45pm onwards. During iftar, the buffet features traditional Ramadan dishes adana kabab and iskander kababs to name a few. The menu has about eight hot main course items with appetisers and desserts, Ramadan drinks are included. Iftar is priced at Dh89.
Image Credit: Supplied
LIWAN: Bring your family to a culture-filled evening and indulge in the hotel’s iftar buffet of traditional flavours. Iftar is priced at Dh109 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
KRIS WITH A VIEW: Kris with a View restaurant, located on the 19th floor, is offering an iftar buffet featuring traditional and authentic Arabic recipes and international dishes. With a rotational menu, the Iftar buffet will include special Ramadan mocktails, juices, dates, salads, bread, mezze, soup, and a live Ouzi station as well as Ramadan favorites, soft beverages and a spread of tasty sweets and desserts. The iftar buffet is priced at Dh119 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
SIROCCO: Sirocco located at the Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City offers a buffet to end your fast with a selection of International dishes and authentic Arabic flavours featuring Levantine favourites. Iftar is priced at Dh125 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
M ONE: Diners can enjoy a Ramadan special served buffet at M One for inclusive of special Arabic juices and soft beverages. Highlights of the menu include Hot and Cold Mezze, Slow Roasted Lamb Ouzi along with live cooking stations encapsulating the mood of the venue. End the meal on a sweet note in true Arabic fashion with traditional sweets and desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh129 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
BYTES RESTAURANT: Bytes at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, serves as an iftar buffet for guests to end their fast with sunset views of the Palm Jumeirah. Start the evening with traditional Ramadan juices and soft beverages followed by a wide selection of hot and cold Mezze, antipasti and Vegetable Maqali. Diners can enjoy a range of regional Arabic and International plates, a Saj and Manakish Station including the Chicken Shawarma and Carving Lamb Ouzi with Traditional Dakkous. Menu highlights also include Prawns Tajine with Couscous, Samak Harra and Arabic BBQ Mixed Grill. End the evening on a sweet note with delectable Arabic sweets with Kunafa Naboulisi and Beiruti prepared exclusively for the occasion. Iftar is priced at Dh259 for two, so Dh130 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
THE CAVENDISH RESTAURANT: The iftar buffet at The Cavendish features Arabic favourites and free-flowing soft beverages. Tucked away in The Bonnington Hotel JLT, the venue offers hot and cold mezze with dishes like Moutabel, Baba Ghanoush, Spinach Fatayer and Beef Kibbeh to name a few. For mains, there’s the slow-cooked Lamb Ouzi or Arabic Grill made up of Chicken Shish Taouk, Beef Kebab, and Lamb Kofta. Iftar is priced at Dh169 per person
Image Credit: Supplied
COUNTER CULTURE CAFÉ: This Ramadan, unwind and immerse yourself in an Iftar spread at Counter Culture Cafe in the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. Enjoy the traditional hot and cold mezze, grills and assortment of desserts along with refreshing Arabic beverages. Iftar is priced at Dh175 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
KALEA RESTAURANT: For an authentic iftar buffet, head down to Kalea restaurant, at the heart of Lapita hotel. The restaurant offers international cuisine with both a Middle Eastern and Polynesian influence, making it something unique. Iftar is priced at Dh175 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
ZAYTOUN: End your fast with an iftar buffet under the stars and with striking views of the Dubai skyline at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, while enjoying an Iftar spread of authentic Arabic food featuring Levantine favourites, and International flavours with weekly culinary highlights. Iftar is priced at Dh175 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
DIAMOND BALLROOM ADDRESS DUBAI MALL: End your day at the Diamond Ballroom for an iftar buffet. The kitchen will serve up some traditional Arabic dishes with many international, Indian and Chinese food options. Iftar is priced at Dh188 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
OUMSIAT THE MEYDAN HOTEL: This Ramadan, enjoy an iftar buffet in lush green surrounds of the Courtyard Meydan. Offering six live cooking stations with a myriad of Arabian dishes, treat your tastebuds to the signature Emirati Lamb Ouzi, or indulge in an authentic Lebanese Saj Manakish or tuck into Kushari, a popular Egyptian street food. Freshly made desserts include Kunafa, Umm Ali and Muhalbiya, accompanied by Arabic coffee, Moroccan tea and dates. Iftar is priced at Dh190 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
CABANA ADDRESS DUBAI MALL: Enjoy expansive views of the world’s tallest tower from the aesthetic Cabana this Ramadan. Enjoy an iftar buffet spread of traditional Arabic cuisine. Get some great Saj or Kaak at the live stations to end your fast. Soak up the sheer delight of the ultimate settings as live Arabic music sets the tone for the night. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
SAMAD AL IRAQI: Try traditional Iraqi cuisine at the Samad Al Iraqi Restaurant in Dubai this Ramadan. The food is inspired by Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian and Assyrian cultures. For the entire month of Ramadan, Samad is offering a set menu for iftar inclusive of Ramadan beverages, appetisers, salads, juices, mains and desserts. The buffet will also include a choice of dates, juices and dried fruits. In addition to serving serve a feast of Emirati and regional Arabic dishes, the restaurant will also serve a wide range of international options. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
MAUI BEACH RESTAURANT, SOFITEL THE PALM: Why not go for an iftar buffet by the beach at Maui Beach Restaurant served daily from sunset to 9pm. You will enjoy a selection of local and regional Arabic delicacies, international dishes and Ramadan inspired beverages all at this beautiful alfresco beachside location. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
LIV: End your fast and LIV where they are serving up lighter, brighter and fresher options during the special month. Available daily from sunset to 9pm, guests can fuel their body with an extensive Iftar buffet with much-loved classics such as traditional hot and cold mezze and mixed grill and more. Priced at Dh195 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
THE RESTAURANT ADDRESS BEACH RESORT: Dig into an immersive traditional iftar buffet menu in the outdoor setting of The Restaurant overlooking the Dubai Ain and Bluewaters Island. A variety of Arabic delicacies, iftar at The Restaurant features homemade-style dishes served in a buffet with live-carving stations. Guests can try a variety of appetizers, soups, chef’s signature dishes, sushi and a wide selection of mains as well as a dessert station. Parents can unwind in The Restaurant’s outdoor relaxation area, while the kids play at The Qix Club right next door. Iftar is priced at Dh198 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
CONSTELLATION BALLROOM ADDRESS DUBAI MARINA: Recharge with creative food and beverage options served in a buffet-style setting. Iftar is priced at Dh199 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
BRASSERIE 2.0: The eclectic tastes of Ramadan will be on offer to diners at Brasserie 2.0 as part of the venue’s daily iftar buffet. Offering Emirati favourites alongside dishes from around the region and beyond, the Iftar menu has been designed to cater to fasting guests as well as non-Muslim diners who can choose from healthy options or indulge in hearty meals along with a wide range of sweet desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh210 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
THE RITZ-CARLTON, DIFC: Enjoy a Lebanese iftar buffet that includes cold mezze and hot mezze while main courses like Lamb Ouzzi with Saffron rice, Mixed Grill, slow-cooked Lamb Chops, Roasted Beef, Chicken with Potato, Grilled Sea Bass, Vegetable Salona and Vermicelli rice are also featured on the menu. The sweet finale is a spread of live dessert stations including Mixed Berry Cobbler, Saffron Rice Pudding, Chocolate Truffle Cake, a freshly fried Kataif station, Cheese Kunafa station, freshly made Crepes, Turkish Ice-cream and a traditional Arabic sweet station. Iftar is priced at Dh219 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
THE RESTAURANT ADDRESS BOULEVARD: Based on the homely and comfortable feel of an apartment, this venue is perfect for a family-friendly Iftar this Ramadan. A live Arabic band will set the mood for the evening as you savour Arabic food with a mix of global bistronomy at The Restaurant in Address Boulevard. Iftar is priced at Dh225 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
ANISE: End your fast with authentic Arabic food featuring Levantine and North African favourites, and International flavours with weekly culinary highlights. Enjoy interactive dining with eight live cooking stations serving dishes à la minute at Anise at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City. Iftar is priced at Dh225 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
GIARDINO: The jungle-themed restaurant promises a wide selection of traditional Middle Eastern and international dishes, with the Iftar menu featuring live cooking stations offering kebabs, rotisserie and grilled meats as well as salad and fresh juice stations. The centrepiece of the restaurant will offer mezze dishes and tempting desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh230 per person.
Image Credit: Sup
ARMANI PAVILION AT BURJ KHALIFA: Mark the month of Ramadan in a super lux venue - at the Armani Hotel Dubai. Enjoy traditional food options mixed with Armani’s signature style. Traditional music in the background will set the mood. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
EWAAN: Celebrate this special month with loved ones with the iftar buffet at Ewaan Restaurant. Savour Middle Eastern and International dishes while enjoying oud music. Iftar is priced at Dh260 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
SLOANE’S: Celebrate Ramadan with a globe-spanning buffet at Sloane’s restaurant. The restaurant will offer food from around the world with international options available as well as traditional Ramadan dishes and Iftar favourites. The buffet is a great way for diners to explore a wide range of authentic snacks and main courses that are prepared for Ramadan, presented alongside popular dishes from around the region and beyond. Iftar is priced at Dh260 per person.
Image Credit: Supplied