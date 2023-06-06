in June 6, 1523, Gustav Vasa ascended to the throne marking the beginning of modern Sweden. When Gustav Vasa was crowned king in 1523, Sweden left the Kalmar Union with Denmark and Norway, and once again became independent. The historic place where Gustav Vasa was ascended to the throne is in Strängnäs, 59 kilometres west of Stockholm.
2023 also marks 50 years on the throne for King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden’s current monarch.
As head of state, King Carl XVI Gustaf is the country’s foremost unifying symbol. According to the constitution, he has no political affinity or formal powers, and his duties are mainly of a ceremonial and representative nature.
He became King of Sweden on September 15, 1973, following the death of his grandfather King Gustaf VI Adolf.
Fast-forward to today, and King Carl XVI Gustaf can boast the title as the longest reigning monarch in Swedish history, with more than 80 state visits abroad.
All set to follow in his footsteps is Crown Princess Victoria. In 1980, the Succession Act was made gender-neutral, which turned Princess Victoria – the oldest of Carl Gustaf’s three children – into Crown Princess Victoria.
To celebrate 50 years on the throne, King Carl XVI Gustaf is paying visit to all 21 of Sweden’s regions during the course of the year, together with Queen Silvia. Hosted by the respective governors, these visits are an opportunity to meet with the people.