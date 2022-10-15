Astana: The UAE participated in the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit, which concluded today in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

In its closing declaration, the summit affirmed the importance of dialogue, consultation, confidence and equal partnerships between its member countries to achieve peace, security, stability and sustainable development in Asia.

The summit also witnessed negotiations to gradually transform the conference into an international organisation, with member countries agreeing to strengthen their cooperation in finding solutions to 21st-century challenges.

As head of the Emirati delegation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, delivered a speech at the summit commending the efforts of Kazakhstan during its presidency of the CICA from 2020 to 2022.

He also congratulated the Central Asian country for extending its presidency for two additional years and Kuwait on becoming a CICA member state, lauding the efforts of all countries that participated in the summit.

In his speech, Al Mazrouei stressed that the world is experiencing a transitional phase and affirmed the importance of promoting cooperation, cohesion and coexistence in maintaining the economic ecosystem.

He also highlighted the UAE's foreign policy, which is based on respecting international law and principles, such as respecting sovereignty, promoting dialogue and amicable conflict resolution.

The UAE minister underscored the UAE's efforts to expand its role in dealing with various global issues, including climate change, advancing technological and economic prosperity.

He also highlighted the country's effective contributions to help reverse climate change, such as hosting the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), launching the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, diversifying investments in renewable and clean energy sources, holding the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and hosting the eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Al Mazrouei noted that women's participation in peace- and security-related issues is as vital to achieving peace in the 21st century.

The UAE minister concluded his speech by stressing the importance of strengthening the communication between member countries to enhance their friendship, support the UAE's efforts to combatting climate action, and promote regional and international peace and dialogue.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Mazrouei held separate bilateral meetings with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, Amarsaikhan Sainbuyan, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, and Rasit Meredow, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan.

The meetings discussed boosting overall bilateral ties between the UAE and each of the countries, especially in economic, investment, transport, food security and logistics fields.