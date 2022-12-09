Be a part of the thrill at Sharjah Events Festival, one of the year's biggest events in the emirate.
Sharjah Events Festival went off to a fun-tastic start on Thursday night, with the launch of the family-friendly destination. The little stars shine brightly with treats and special events at the festival, which opened on Thursday night at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, inaugurated the second edition of the festival.
The four-day Sharjah Events Festival runs from December 8-11 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, and is open from 4pm to 10pm.
During the opening night, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the festival, which hosts 32 governmental and private institutions in Sharjah, participating in a variety of activities attracting both children and adults.
During his tour, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated a simulation laboratory for people with learning difficulties, launched by the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, a step taken to employ innovation and digital transformation tools to support people with learning disabilities and their families.
The mobile laboratory makes use of virtual reality and three-dimensional technologies, and is able to create six experiences that simulate the reality of students with learning difficulties.
It also highlights the centre's initiatives, projects, and services meant to help people with learning difficulties.
At the end of the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honoured the entities participating in the festival.