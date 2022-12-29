Abu Dhabi: Doctors in the UAE have called on residents and visitors to stay home if they are unwell during the New Year celebrations as a means to protect the wider community from infectious respiratory illnesses like the flu.

With the flu season still continuing, individuals who are unwell should consider it a personal responsibility to protect others, and stay away from crowded gatherings and venues, they urged.

“If anyone suspects they are infected, they should avoid attending parties and gatherings in order to reduce the spread and transmission of the virus. This way, we can assist each other and the authorities in reducing the incidence of infection and safely enjoying this time of year, especially since the UAE always strives to promote happiness and safety for all residents,” said Dr Amjed Almufty, ENT specialist at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah.

How to protect yourself from the flu Stay home if you are unwell.

Get vaccinated against the flu.

If you are pregnant, of advanced age, or suffering from a chronic illness like diabetes, opt to wear a mask when heading out.

Ensure that you have received all your COVID-19 vaccinations, and the booster shot.

Practise frequent handwashing, especially after coming into contact with high-touch surfaces like doors and light switches.

Dr Ayesha Khalid, family medicine consultant at HealthPlus Family Health Clinic – Al Forsan, said, “I think the responsibility lies on the person who is sick. For example, if I have respiratory illness, I should be wearing a mask, making sure I don’t pass it on to other people,” she added.

The surge in flu cases as temperatures dip is not uncommon.

“According to the United States’ Centres for Disease Control, flu infections were absent in the winter of 2020-2021, and they were milder in 2021-2022. This was a result of social distancing measures and the widespread use of masks. With these measures easing worldwide, there can be an increase in cold and flu cases,” Dr Khalid said.

“The elderly and the very young are more vulnerable to severe respiratory infections and illnesses, and resulting complications. Patients suffering from chronic illnesses or cancer are also particularly at risk. It is therefore recommended that they follow hygiene protocols, and wear face masks to avoid developing serious infections and complications,” Dr Almufty said.

Shared symptoms

At present, a number of viruses are contributing to respiratory illnesses, including rhinoviruses that are associated with the common cold, flu viruses like H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B viruses, the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, and also the SARS-CoV-2 viruses that cause COVID-19.

Without testing, it is near impossible to differentiate between the infections, which share common symptoms like nasal congestion, sore throat, coughing, body aches, fever, chills and fatigue.

“The flu is considered more severe than a common cold. Both differ from COVID-19 in that neither frequently develops severe illnesses that require hospitalisation,” Dr Almufty said.

Testing, flu vaccines advised

The doctors therefore recommended that anyone with respiratory symptoms get tested to help rule out COVID-19, which requires a different course of treatment and management for some patients. Testing can also allow doctors to administer antiviral medication early in cases of flu. Dr Khalid said these specific medications supplement the symptomatic treatment advised for respiratory illnesses.

Most importantly, flu shots remain the best protection against severe illness and complication, and are now widely and easily accessible across the UAE.

“Even now, it is advisable that people who have not received their flu shots get vaccinated. Not only do these jabs reduce the risk of infection and severe illness by 40 to 60 per cent, they also protect immunised individuals against a number of virus strains that are in circulation,” Dr Khalid said.

Dr Khalid added that flu vaccines are especially essential for vulnerable groups of people like the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.

This year, Abu Dhabi is also offering the flu shots at multiple pharmacies in order to improve access.

