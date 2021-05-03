Mohammed Mishfak, 36, works as a sales professional for a private company in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Sri Lankan expat is the latest Big Ticket millionaire.

Mohammed Mishfak, 36, working as a sales professional for a private company in Dubai won the mega jackpot taking home Dh12 million.

Speaking to Gulf News from Sri Lanka where Mishfak is vacationing with his family, the draw winner said he was excited with the win. “I can’t breathe or think straight! I have been receiving so many calls on my mobile.”

Mishfak shares his winning ticket with 20 other people. “My share is around Dh600,000 and I am very grateful for this. My father underwent an operation and this money is very handy,” said the sales professional, who earns Dh7,000 a month. “The other contributors to the ticket are super excited just like me. They have been calling me to tell me to collect the money as soon as possible.”

On Monday, May 3, Big Ticket introduced not one but three new millionaires. Take a look at the other winners. Prize Amount Winner Ticket Number Nationality

Grand Prize 12,000,000 Mohamed Mishfak 054978 Sri Lanka

2nd Prize 3,000,000 Aabu Mamman Babu 232268 Indian

3rd Prize 1,000 000 Anuj Thygarajan 263556 Indian

4th Prize 100,000 Mohammed Alshehhi 108273 UAE

5th Prize 90 000 Najeed Ullah 151521 Pakistan

6th Prize 80 000 Vijayakumar Jayasiddaiah 115126 India

7th Prize 70 000 Maria Elena Benavidez 201405 Filipino

8th Prize 60 000 Sanil Kimar Janardhanan 170681 India

Dream Car Porsche 718 Katubbhai Hakimuddinbai Rajanpurwala 009630 Indian

Mishfak won the jackpot with ticket number 054978. He is a resident of Dubai for the past 10 years staying with his friends while his wife is back home in Sri Lanka with their two children.

“I could not afford to bring my family here due to low salary. When Richard called me to say I had won, my happiness knew no bounds. I was excited and happy at the same time when I heard that it’s Richard from Big Ticket calling me as I know Richard only calls the winner of the jackpot draw that too on the third of every month.”

Mishfak said he has been purchasing the Big Ticket for the past year and a half together with his 20 friends. They pool money together each month to participate at the Big Ticket.