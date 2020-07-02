Sharjah: Sharjah Police have urged community members not to cross the road at undesignated places to avoid accidents and safeguard their lives.
The warning comes after a three-year-old Pakistani boy and his mother were run over by a speeding car when they were crossing the road in Al Nahda on Wednesday night.
Sharjah Police on receiving a call rushed its traffic patrol and an ambulance to the spot.
The mother, 28, and son were taken to Al Qassimi Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Arab woman was also run over by speeding truck on the same night in Al Tawum.
The woman identified received serious injured and was admitted to Al Qassimi Hospital.
The drivers of the vehicles involved in the accidents were taken into custody for questioning.