DUBAI: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Law No. (1) of 2020 on Smart Dubai. The new law is applicable to the Smart Dubai Office established pursuant to Law No. (29) of 2015.

Accordingly, the name “Smart Dubai Department” will replace “Smart Dubai Office” in any relevant legislation applicable in Dubai.

Pursuant to the new law, the Smart Dubai Department is responsible for facilitating Dubai’s smart transformation, to empower, deliver and promote an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful urban experience for residents and visitors, facilitating information and data exchange between the public and private sectors, and improving the efficiency of government services through automation and by encouraging the public to use smart services.