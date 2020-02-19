Image Credit:

Dubai: In a reflection of the strong relations between the UAE and Kuwait, and the people of both countries, Dubai is gearing up to host an array of events, experiences and promotions to celebrate the National Day of the State of Kuwait, which falls on February 25.

The line-up of events that will mark the National Day of Kuwait will offer families and visitors the opportunity to enjoy festive experiences including a concert featuring Miami Kuwaiti Band, a fireworks display, performances from traditional bands, family-oriented activities at malls and activations at landmarks including Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame.

Hotels in Dubai have also announced family packages and promotions in celebration of the National Day of Kuwait.

Dubai Municipality is offering Kuwaiti nationals free entry to all its public parks in Dubai from 8am till 10pm. To gain free access to five family parks in Dubai, Kuwaiti nationals are required to show an identification card at the gates of Za’abeel Park, Creek Park, Mamzar Beach Park, Safa Park, Mushrif Park.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, “As Dubai sets to celebrate the National Day of Kuwait with great enthusiasm, the annual festivities speak volumes of the strong relations between the UAE and Kuwait, firmly bound by the same values and cultural backgrounds that we share.”

“As we join the people of Kuwait in celebrating this joyous occasion, Kuwaiti visitors will not only be able to enjoy some of the best destination experiences and offers, but will also have the opportunity to extend their stay and be part of another great celebration – the Dubai Food Festival, which commences on February 26.”

Miami Band at Global Village 2019

The line-up of activities to celebrate National Day of Kuwait in Dubai: