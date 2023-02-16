Dubai: The second edition of the Shield for National Falcons Breeding Championship for the 2022-2023 sports season concluded on Thursday at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah fields.

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Falcons Federation,

Organised by the UAE Falcons Federation in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, the championship featured three races each in three categories: Sheikhs, the public and owners. There were 10 winners in each of the categories.

With a total of Dh800,000 in prize money, the second edition of the championship capitalised on the success of last year’s event, which garnered significant interest from breeders, falcons owners, and falconry enthusiasts. The championship was open to falcons bred in the UAE, and this year’s participation saw a significant increase with over 60 falcons competing, which is 38 more than last year. This year, the number of participants increased to include 4 breeding centres and 12 individual breeders.

Intense competition

This year’s championship featured intense competition among participants in all three categories, with the UAE’s locally-bred falcons achieving remarkable results in terms of speed and performance. The winners were recognised and celebrated for their exceptional abilities and impressive times, which demonstrated their passion for the championship.

Winners were honoured at the second edition of the Shield for National Falcons Breeding Championship concluded on Thursday at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah fields. Image Credit: DMO

In the Sheikhs category, the top prize was awarded to ‘12,’ a falcon owned by F3, which clocked in a record time of 17.379 seconds. Second place went to falcon ‘S24,’ owned by F3-S, with a time of 17.546 seconds, and third place was awarded to falcon ‘13KM,’ owned by F3, with a time of 17.746 seconds.

In the public category, the Dubai team won first place with a time of 17.539 seconds, the Nad Al Sheba team won second place with a time of 17.565 seconds, and the SBK team was adjudged third with a time of 17.833 seconds.

Top spot

Saif Ghanem Hassan Al-Abd Al Ali claimed the top spot in the owners category with a time of 17.565 seconds. Saeed Abdullah Halis Juma Al-Falasi earned second place with a time of 17.632 seconds, while Hamad Ahmed bin Sheikh Mujran Al-Kindi secured third place with a time of 17.659 seconds.

The second edition of the event had a strong focus on promoting sustainability and preserving the environment, which are fundamental principles that the UAE Falcons Federation upholds through its initiatives and strategies to meet performance standards, particularly those related to national breeding quality.

World's largest breding farms

The aim is to enhance falcons breeds and increase their population, making the country a top destination for falcons breeding and a competitive centre among the world’s largest breeding farms. This objective is in line with the goals of the Year of Sustainability, which is under the slogan ‘Today for tomorrow.’

Winners in different categories of the second edition of the Shield for National Falcons Breeding Championship concluded on Thursday at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah fields. Image Credit: DMO

The championship reflects the UAE Falcons Federation’s commitment to promoting falcons racing and preserving the traditional sport that is deeply rooted in the country’s heritage. The Federation aims to encourage falcons breeding and hopes to continue playing a pioneering role in serving the future of the sport at the national and regional levels.

Falcon breeding

The board of the UAE Falcons Federation has approved an initiative for Best falcons Breeding for individual falcons breeders and breeding centres in the country, following the increased turnout and the number of centres reaching 4 breeding centres, and 12 individual breeders.