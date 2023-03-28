Dubai: The Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative is organising the eighth edition of the “Designs of Hope” charity exhibition from April 5 to 7 at Dubai Ladies Club (DLC), under the patronage of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC) and President of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The entire exhibition proceeds will be directed to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support programmes on integrating climate change issues into the curricula and the educational system. Through this collaboration, the Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative intends to support Dubai Cares in its efforts towards integrating climate change issues into educational curricula to achieve global educational transformation that will benefit the whole of humanity.

Designs of Hope Image Credit: Supplied

Persuasive education

Sheikha Manal affirmed that since the launch of the Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative in July 2013, it aims to enhance humanitarian efforts locally and regionally, in line with Emirati values that emphasize the importance of humanitarian work. Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative’s projects are in line with the values and principles instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was known for his humanitarian and aid efforts to people across the world regardless of gender, religion, or race.

The UAE’s wise leadership continues this legacy, fostering principles and values of generosity within the Emirati culture. Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE focuses on research and innovation as the most effective form of education because of its sustainable impact.

Sheikha Manal added that Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative’s campaign for this year is aligned with the “Year of Sustainability” for the UAE which aims to include several initiatives, activities and events that draw upon the UAE’s deep-rooted values of sustainability. Her Highness is hopeful that this year’s campaign, which is implemented in cooperation with Dubai Cares, will contribute to supporting global efforts aimed at integrating climate issues into educational curricula and systems – with a focus on empowering girls in this field by providing them with the necessary academic skills and tools to enhance their contribution and participation towards efforts to deal with climate change issues for a more sustainable future.

Fundamental issue

She said: “The time has come for educational systems all around the world to address climate change urgently as it is a fundamental issue related to the sustainability of humanity and it is of great importance to inform new generations through advanced and effective educational systems that persuade participation and acting responsibly, whether through public behaviour or innovation.”

She stressed that the governments’ interest in including climate-related education in their national strategies and goals and providing young men and women with the necessary skills to contribute to changing reality healthily and tangibly is a step in the right direction for more practical and rapid steps to provide a healthy and safe environment for society and future generations.

Global synergy

She expressed her pride in the UAE’s efforts and involvement in tackling all global issues – through its support for finding solutions that benefit all of humanity, including the climate change, noting that the country’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai to unite the world towards agreement on bold, practical and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of our time. As the exclusive Education Partner for COP28, Dubai Cares will be convening a climate-focused second edition of its flagship RewirEd Summit at the conference to position education at the forefront of the global climate agenda.

She highlighted that the UAE is committed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 adopted by the United Nations as an international action agenda, including Goal 13, which stipulates the need to take urgent measures to address climate change and its effects. Her Highness emphasised the importance of collaborative international efforts to find solutions to climate change and its adverse effects on all countries of the world, especially its effects on women and children. Her Highness noted that quality education and gender equality are essential factors in combating climate change, in addition to the importance of working to improve health services, combat hunger and poverty, improve the environment and provide water cleanliness, the transition to a green economy, renewable energy, and sustainable cities and communities.

