His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has stressed the importance of words that people utter, emphasising that words reflect our values, morals and valour.

Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter on Friday to share the latest instalment of his “what life taught me” series, through which he shares anecdotes, advise and other musings on social media.

In the latest tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Life has taught me the importance of words. A man’s honour lies in his true words, his religion changes with words, the very beginning of the creation was with a word, hearts’ seals break down with words, minds thrive with words, determination sharpened with true words. Words reflect our values, morals and valour, our words represent our homelands, let’s honor our countries”.

The tweet comes three days after Sheikh Mohammed spoke on his pain when he heard that millions of Arab youth are thinking of quitting their homelands.

In a series of tweets, he said: “It is painful that half of our Arab wealth wants to emigrate... It is painful when the Arab youth does not find a homeland, safety and livelihood in his homeland.”

He also supported the survey’s overwhelming distaste for government corruption. The poll indicated that 77 percent of Arab youth believe that government corruption exists in their countries.

“We say that if governments are corrupt. the country is ruined and its security diminished... and its people left it... and every official will be responsible before God. The story does not end here,” he added.

The poll also indicated that the UAE is the preferred country to live in for 46 percent of Arab youth, followed by the United States, Canada, Britain and Germany.