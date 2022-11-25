Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday mourned the death of Dr. Joseph Muscat Baron, one of the pioneers of Dubai's medical sector.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to the deceased doctor. “Today Dubai mourns Dr. Joseph Baron, an inspiring physician whose medical services had touched the lives of so many people. He would always be remembered for his knowledge, compassion, and dedication. He was indeed one of the many caring hearts of Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Born in 1934, Dr. Muscat - Baron is a British national who holds a degree in pharmacy. He studied in Saint Luke University, Malta. In 1960 he migrated to the UK where he studied and then worked in the health services for a total of 17 years.
He came to the UAE in 1977 and became Head of General Medicine at Rashid Hospital and Dubai Hospital. He established this department from scratch and now includes the main specialties of cardiology, pulmonology, and gastroenterology.
Dr. Baron was appointed Head of the Pharmaceutical Committee because of his immense experience in the field and has overseen this committee for over twenty years.
One of the main successes of this committee is the publication of the first Pharmaceutical Reference Book in the region.
He was at the forefront of the establishment of the Dubai Women's Medical College in 1988. Dr. Baron is a Professor of Internal Medicine and Cardiology.
He oversaw the treatment of a number of prominent personalities, including the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikha Mozah bint Saeed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.