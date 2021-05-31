Under Sheikh Mohammed’s directives, the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai chartered an Emirates Sky Cargo aircraft to deliver 50.7 metric tons of cholera kits to Bangladesh. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered an aid flight to transport much-needed cholera kits from the World Health Organisation’s logistics hub in Dubai to Bangladesh to assist the country in combating an escalating cholera outbreak.

Under Sheikh Mohammed’s directives, the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai chartered an Emirates Sky Cargo aircraft to deliver 50.7 metric tons of cholera kits to Bangladesh. The aircraft carrying the cholera kits provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) from its IHC warehouses left Dubai International Airport on Monday for Dhaka.

Giuseppe Saba, IHC CEO said: “This urgent aid flight to Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation around the world reflects the generosity of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and confirms Dubai’s commitment to taking international humanitarian action to help communities most in need. We are very proud of the extraordinary efforts of the humanitarian community based in Dubai to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other emergencies.”

Millions at risk

“We should not overlook infectious diseases such as cholera at this time when essential health services are overwhelmed by COVID-19. Millions of people in Bangladesh continue to be at risk of this endemic disease, and our mitigation efforts to control cholera outbreaks should continue,” said Dr. Bardan Jung Rana, WHO Representative.

Robert Blanchard from the WHO Logistics team in Dubai said: “In response to ongoing health needs in Bangladesh, the World Health Organisation is immediately deploying 50.7 metric tonnes of much needed cholera kits from its logistics hub located within the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, UAE. The cholera supplies WHO is sending today to Bangladesh valued at $131,000 will reach 20,000 patients.”