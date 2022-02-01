Al Ain: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 46th batch of cadet officers from the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.
The ceremony was held in conjunction with the UAE's Golden Jubilee and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the military college.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the graduated cadet officers and wished them all the success in their future and in serving their nation through joining the ranks of the heroic armed forces.
“I take this occasion to congratulate the 46th batch, whose graduation coincides with the nation’s Golden Jubilee and urge them to pursue their efforts in serving their nation and raising its stature,” the Vice President said.
'Full devotion'
He added: “Over the past five decades, the Zayed II Military College has performed its duty with full devotion and dedication in promoting the principles of UAE military standards and teaching recruits the values of sacrifice, dedication and giving and shouldering the responsibility of safeguarding the nation and raising it name and flag high in all forums and events."
The Vice President paid tribute to the military men who have demonstrated in various stances their authentic traits and set the finest examples of loyalty and allegiance to the UAE, its wise leadership and generous people. “They have always affirmed the UAE’s permanent principles of standing with justice and taking the initiative to help all those who need a helping hand, specifically in times of crisis and difficulties."
Sheikh Mohammed said the college’s milestones were a fitting homage to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation’s Founding Father. He highlighted the achievements of the Zayed Military College which reflect the firmly established national principles laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed that are being followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.