Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Wednesday inaugurated the Smart Salem centre, which provides medical fitness and residence visa processing services at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The state-of-the-art centre, which is equipped with artificial intelligence technology, provides medical fitness results within 30 minutes.

The paperless facility was inaugurated in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai among the world’s top cities that harness technology in ensuring the wellbeing of humans.

As the second facility of its kind to open in Dubai, the centre was established through a public-private collaboration. The first Smart Salem facility, located in City Walk, was inaugurated in 2020.

During his visit to the centre, Sheikh Maktoum was received by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA); Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; senior representatives from Smart Salem, and other officials.

Sheikh Maktoum toured the facility, which has the capacity to cater to 800 customers per day. He was briefed on the services of the new centre that features the first automated blood collection system of its kind in the region as well as cutting-edge technologies. The centre is 100 per cent digital and paperless.

Facilities and robots

Spread across 12,000 square feet, the facility is designed to provide an exclusive experience for customers and removes the need for queuing up for medical tests.

The one-stop-shop features seven private blood collection rooms, three X-ray rooms, an on-site laboratory, eight smart check-in kiosks, in addition to an Emirates ID biometrics office and an Amer support office. Smart Salem in DIFC is also equipped with AI and smart automation and features a hygiene robot, a robot barista and transportation robots.

Al Ketbi said: “The launch of the new Smart Salem centre showcases Dubai’s drive to implement the latest technologies across all sectors to enhance the customer experience, reduce waiting time and raise service efficiency. The facility in DIFC will provide customers with high-quality services in a comfortable and exclusive setting. Located in the heart of Dubai, the state-of-the-art facility reflects the emirate’s commitment to provide exceptional, technology-driven services that can enhance people’s happiness.”

Emirates ID biometrics and other visa application support services will soon be available on-site at the new facility, providing customers with a fast, easy and comfortable residence visa processing experience.