ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will accept the condolences of Their Highnesses, the Federal Supreme Council Members, the Rulers of the Emirates, on the passing of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, tomorrow, Saturday, at Al Mushrif Palace.
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared official mourning for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 40 days. Ministries, departments, federal and local institutions and private sector institutions will remain closed for three days from Saturday. Official working hours will resume next Tuesday.