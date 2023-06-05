Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to his Twitter account to offer his condolences to the family of Iraqi journalist and writer Khalid Al Qashtini who passed away on Saturday.
Al Qashtini died in London, at the age of 94.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences and comfort to the family and readers of Iraqi journalist and writer Khalid Al Qashtini, whose publications enriched the Arab media scene. The Arab media has lost an iconic symbol of Arab creativity,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Al Qashtini also wrote in several Arab newspapers and magazines, such as the London-based Al Majalla, the Lebanese Al Adab magazine, the Iraqi “Afaq Al Arabiya” magazine, the Kuwaiti “Al Arabi” magazine, the Egyptian “Cairo” magazine, and the Lebanese “Al Naqid” magazine.
In addition to journalism, Al Qashtini was also known for his plays, novels and short stories, some of which were published in English, including “Tales from Old Baghdad – Me and My Grandmother” and “From Al Rashid Street to Oxford Street – Tales for Laughter and Crying.”