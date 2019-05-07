The Souq has the largest fish market in Sharjah and also offers fresh food products

Souq Al Jubail which hosts the largest fish market in Sharjah, also offers host of activities for families during Ramadan. Image Credit:

Also in this package 41 per cent decrease in road deaths during Ramadan in UAE

Series of activities to be held at Souq AL Jubail during Ramadan

Sharjah: A series of activities are being held at Souq Al Jubail, a poplar Sharjah market known for fresh meat, fish, vegetables and fruit shopping.

During Ramadan, Souq Al Jubail will remain open from 7am to 11pm and on Fridays from 6am to 11pm with two-hour-break from 11.30am to 1.30pm for Friday prayers.

The Fish Grill Section will receive orders from Saturday to Thursday from 3pm to 10 pm, and on Friday from 2pm to 10 pm. The daily iftar break will start 10 minutes before Maghrib Azan and last for one hour.

Engineer Hamid Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail, said: “It is indeed a pleasure to see everyone participate and enjoy the spirit of giving which is the underlying message of the month of Ramadan Throughout this month we will have several shows organised especially for our young visitors.”

In celebration of Ramadan, the market organises a number of daily and weekly events including a night market to be held in the auction yard starting post Maghrib prayers. People can enjoy from a variety of traditional products and dishes.

On Thursday’s and Friday’s, host of activities arts and crafts shows inspired by the holy month, along with puppet shows, storytelling, and bubble displays for children of all age groups, are being line up.