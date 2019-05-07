Savour an elaborate spread without the added worry of burning a hole in your pocket

Iftar at the Sikka Cafe Image Credit: Supplied

Sikka Café

The Sikka Café branches at La Mer and Last Exit at Al Khawaneej offer a delectable set menu (pictured above), showcasing a range of flavours from the Middle East and India. Break your fast with dates and apricot and follow up with a choice of homemade soup and cold and hot mezze such as moutabel, pakora and mixed sambousek, accompanied by warm Arabic breads fresh from the oven. For the mains, you have a choice of chicken biryani, harees meat and Sikka Café’s famous mixed grill featuring Joojeh Kebab, Koobideh and chicken tikka. End your meal with melt-in-the mouth Umm Ali, lugaimat and katayef cheesecake.

Details Dh99; from sunset- 8:30 pm; Call 04 385 6775 (La Mer) and 04 284 9521 (Last Exit)

Mama Pho, The Pointe

Set against the backdrop of the sea, Mama Pho (pictured left) serves up hearty Vietnamese and Thai cuisines. The Ramadan menu at this eclectic Palm Jumeirah restaurant plates up some classic South East Asian fare such as Vietnamese spring rolls, classic pho, Thai green curry and mango sticky rice.

Details Dh115, from 6pm to 12am, Sunday to Thursday and from 1pm to 1am on weekends; Call 04 568 4436

Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah

Yasmina restaurant has a refreshing concept of a spice market for its iftar this year. Some of the menu highlights include slow cooked leg of lamb with cinnamon rice, shish kebab, mutton biryani, cinnamon chocolate mousse cake and Umm Ali. Alternatively, tuck into some Asian fusion fare at Cheeky Chan restaurant, which has an à la carte menu.

Details Dh99 at Yasmina; Call 06 513 1088

CuiSines, Ramada Jumeirah

This vibrant venue is a great spot to indulge in an extensive spread of Ramadan specials and locally inspired beverages. They also offer traditional Arabic performances on select weekdays and weekend nights during the month of Ramadan.

Details Dh99 for adults and Dh50 for children under 12 years old; Call 04 702 7000.

Mitra

This Indian fusion bistro at Al Seef, overlooking Dubai creek, takes you on a culinary journey to India with its flavour-packed dishes. Try the kurkurey kathi kebabs, Chaar Minari biriyani, dhaba balti ghosht and phirnee. Its special buffet menu for iftar and suhour features a four-course spread of drinks, starters, mains and desserts.

Details Dh99; from sunset to 2am; Call 04 388 5555

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Soak up the country vibes of Texas as you dine at their venues in Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, with pit masters serving up delicious meat platters. America’s largest barbeque chain offers a unique hearty iftar meal comprising a two-meat plate, a choice of two sides, lentil soup, dates and water. The must-try are its slow-smoked beef brisket, beef sausage, and smoked turkey and chicken.

Details Dh69; Sunset until 3 am. Call 04 392 8172 (Dubai) and 02 644 6376 (Abu Dhabi)

Palapa, The Pointe

Palapa is the newest Mexican seafood and grill hotspot, serving up time-tested classics such as fresh ceviche, tapas, enchiladas and more, along with dishes like guacamole, grilled fish tacos, lamb quesadillas and churros in its three-course set menu. Enjoy the vibrant, barn-like feel along with a seaside view as you enjoy its flavour-packed dishes.

Details Dh125; from 6pm to 12am, Sunday to Thursday, and from 1am to 1am on weekends; Call 04 568 4657

Studio M, Arabian Plaza

Indulge in an authentic, flavourful iftar spread featuring Middle Eastern and international specialties at the chic Level M restaurant. After breaking your fast with dates and fresh juice, head straight to the buffet section, which has a variety of hot and cold mezze, salads, live cooking stations and desserts and coffee. Its perfect setting, highlighted by minimalist but lively interior, is ideal for a relaxed dining with friends and family.

Details Dh109 per person, kids between the ages of 6-11 receive 50 per cent discount, while kids under six dine for free; from sunset until 10.30 pm; Call 04 215 4444