PARIS: A 34-year-old flight attendant from the French Caribbean island of Martinique made history on Saturday by becoming the oldest contestant to win the Miss France pageant.

Angelique Angarni-Filopon secured the crown following a rule change that now allows women over 24 to compete, as well as those who are married or mothers.

“In 2011, a 20-year-old young woman finished as first runner-up in the Miss Martinique competition. Today, that same woman, now 34, stands before you to represent Martinique, its diaspora, and all the women who were once told it was too late,” she declared upon her victory. The competition was broadcast on TF1.

Thirty contestants, including doctors and dentists, participated in the final, showcasing swimsuits, regional costumes, and elegant ballgowns. Their performances spanned a variety of musical genres, from country and 90s hits to salsa and Mozart.

As the winner, Angarni-Filopon receives a year-long salary from the Miss France organization, access to a Paris apartment, and an array of gifts from sponsors.