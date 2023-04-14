Fragrances and perfumes are traditionally important elements of people staying in the Middle East countries, says Shoaib Iqbal Ahmed, Director, Lattafa.
“During the special month of Eid, we have noticed that sales of perfumes is almost three times compared to that during any other normal month. This increased demand is not only prevalent among the Arab population but also seen among all the other nationalities in the UAE.
“The buying habits of the young consumers are continuously changing every day, with consumers shifting to digital means of engagement. Lattafa has established a strong position across the different e-commerce and social media channels. Lattafa’s own e-commerce platform, www.lattafa.com, is running an exclusive Eid offer for its customers. Additionally, customers can also find Lattafa products across 850 retail outlets, including Lifestyle/Centrepoint, Brand4u, Safia Perfumes and many more, in the UAE.
“This Eid, make sure that you celebrate the occasion with Lattafa Perfumes. With our exquisite range of perfumes and easy access through online channels, you are sure to find the perfect fragrance for you.”