Sharjah: Funn, a Sharjah-based organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting media arts learning among children and youth in the UAE, is organising an event that brings together a line-up of Arab and international artists, filmmakers and industry experts to deliver a series of inspiring creative workshops and activities from October 12-16.
Themed ‘Let’s Have FUNN’, the event is to be held remotely and inspired by the vision of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF), which has been postponed to protect public safety during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Through the virtual event, FUNN aims to keep movie-lovers up to date with the latest creative works in the filmmaking industry and continue its mission to promote media arts under all circumstances.
Diverse workshops and world-class experts
The event will host artists and filmmakers from across the world to share their experience and expertise with the audience through four panel discussions. Additionally, nine artistic and applied workshops for all age groups will be organised, with two workshops held per day. A collection of Arabic and foreign movies will be streamed daily on Vimeo, a video hosting platform. The audience will also have a chance to enjoy various activities.
Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, the director of FUNN and SIFF said: “Through this event, we aim to promote interest in media arts among all society members and keep the art of filmmaking alive. Arts lift our spirits and drive the negative energy away. As the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) has been postponed, we want everyone to enjoy films from the comfort of their homes, but in a different and creative way, while complying with all the health measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.”