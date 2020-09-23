Nine artistic and applied workshops for all age groups will be organised, with two workshops per day during the FUNN event. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Funn, a Sharjah-based organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting media arts learning among children and youth in the UAE, is organising an event that brings together a line-up of Arab and international artists, filmmakers and industry experts to deliver a series of inspiring creative workshops and activities from October 12-16.

Themed ‘Let’s Have FUNN’, the event is to be held remotely and inspired by the vision of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF), which has been postponed to protect public safety during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Through the virtual event, FUNN aims to keep movie-lovers up to date with the latest creative works in the filmmaking industry and continue its mission to promote media arts under all circumstances.

Diverse workshops and world-class experts

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi

The event will host artists and filmmakers from across the world to share their experience and expertise with the audience through four panel discussions. Additionally, nine artistic and applied workshops for all age groups will be organised, with two workshops held per day. A collection of Arabic and foreign movies will be streamed daily on Vimeo, a video hosting platform. The audience will also have a chance to enjoy various activities.