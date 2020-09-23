Measures include masks for all, disinfection, regular temperature checks for staff

A rollercoaster ride at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Entertainment and gaming centres across Abu Dhabi emirate can now reopen, and must operate at only 60 per cent capacity, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced.

Once open, these centres will follow the following guidelines:

* They will undertake intensive sterilisation throughout the day.

* Centres will encourage e-payments as much as possible.

* All employees must first be screened for COVID-19.

* Employees must undergo temperature checks multiple times during the days.

* All staff must wear masks and gloves at all times.

* All visitors must maintain two-metre distancing from other customers and staff.

* Visitors must wear masks at all times.

Equipment:

* All rides, machines, and touch points like handles, sticks, steering wheels and buttons, must be disinfected using strong disinfectants.

* All protective equipment like ropes, belts, helmets, knees and elbow pads must be sanitised after every use.