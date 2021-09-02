Logo for the forum. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The tenth edition of International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), a pioneering platform that brings together global government communication experts to explore best practices in the field, will analyse responses of local and global governments towards crises.

Themed ‘Historic lessons, Future ambitions’, IGCF 2021 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and will take place on September 26-27 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the organisers said on Thursday.

As the tenth IGCF comes on the heels of a global pandemic, it will analyse the local and global government responses towards crises, as well as socio-economic and cultural transformations and devise scientific strategies that will lay the foundation for effective, cutting-edge communication mechanisms, a Press release said.

The IGCF 2021 will focus on seven main pillars, including the review of the historical experience of government communications in the ten years since its inception, as well as the mechanisms, tools and changes in public perception. Contemporary realities in the region will be analysed by leading experts in order to envision the future of the sector.

Social media benefit

Yet another angle that will be explored at the forum is the relationship between content creators and social media platforms and who benefits the most from this partnership. Furthermore, it will discuss the content creation process and the extent to which traditional media can stay powerful and effective within the vast arena of global mass communication.

IGCC, an affiliate of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is scheduled to reveal the detailed agenda of the historic 10th edition IGCF at a press conference on Monday.

Tariq Saeed Allay

Tariq Saeed Allay, director of SGMB, stressed that the new edition will not only reflect on the IGCF’s journey since inception a decade ago, but also ensure the future-readiness of government communication teams to meet the challenges resulting from unpredictable global conditions.