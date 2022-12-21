Sharjah: The Arabic Language Academy (ALA), gifted Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, three copies of the 36 completed volumes of the historical dictionary of the Arabic Language.
The presentation of the books was part of a visit to Al-Azhar Al-Sharif by Dr Mohammed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, General Secretary of Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, to strengthen relations between ALA and the official academic and scientific institutions that support and promote Arabic language.
During the visit, Al Mosteghanemi, along with a number of leading scholars of the Union of Arab Scientific Language Academies, met the Grand Imam, conveying a message from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah appreciating El-Tayeb’s great efforts in promoting Islamic religion, and introducing the tolerance concept of Islam in various regional and international events.
The Grand Imam, gratefully receiving copies of the historical Arabic Language Dictionary, praised the efforts of His Highness to enhance the Arabic language and culture. The Grand Imam added: “Sharjah has become a cultural destination for scholars, researchers, and academics, through sponsoring major scientific and academic projects, such as the historical dictionary of the Arabic Language, supporting linguistic and scientific academies, and establishing Holy Quran Academy and universities to promote culture and knowledge.”
On his part, Dr Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi said: ‘These copies of the completed 36 volumes of the Arabic Language Dictionary, were gifted to the Grand Imam, to appreciate Al-Azhar’s efforts in promoting the Islamic religion, and introduce this comprehensive project sponsored by Sharjah, in cooperation with the Union of Arab Scientific Language Academies, which aims to become one of the most important reference points and sources in the years ahead.’
The meeting was also attended by Hassan El Shafei, Chairman of the Union of Arab Scientific Language Academies, Dr. Abdulhamid Madkour, Secretary General of the Union of Arab Scientific Language Academies, and Dr. Mamoun Wajih, Scientific Director of the Historical Dictionary Project.