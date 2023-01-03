Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, the meeting of SEC.
The discussion covered a range of general government issues that would strengthen various crucial sectors in Sharjah and their legal frameworks as well as advance public services in a way that would increase the competitiveness of the emirate of Sharjah and help to accomplish its strategic objectives.
The council discussed a report on commercial boards made for economic institutions and their impact on the general urban appearance of the emirate. The report included a review of the current status of the use of these commercial boards and their forms.
The report also included the role of commercial boards in enhancing the urban appearance, keeping pace with the emirate’s significant growth at various levels in infrastructure and enhancing the level of commercial activities.
The council directed to work on developing the systems used in regulating commercial boards for economic institutions, in coordination with competent authorities to keep pace with the growth of the economic sector and preserve the urban appearance of the emirate.