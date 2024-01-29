Sharjah: A new official identity encapsulating the cultural, educational, economic, social, and entertainment sectors of Sharjah has been unveiled.
The launching ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, at Al Noor Island on Sunday night.
Sheikh Sultan said: “The new identity represents a reflection of the wise and insightful vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which made Sharjah a pioneering emirate with a global stature. The launch of the new identity embodies the spirit of the emirate and its ability to provide more in all fields, and provide the best services and incentives that support the continuous growth towards which Sharjah is heading.”
He added that the new identity was developed according to the identification of the strengths and distinctive features of Sharjah, as well as its attractiveness for tourism, living, working, studying, and investing. The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, toured the Noor Island, reviewing artistic displays that express the meanings and significance of the new identity of Sharjah.
Sharjah is known for its cultural legacy. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) named Sharjah the 2019 World Book Capital, among numerous other accolades and international recognitions. The emirate is also home to a large number of museums, art galleries, and cultural institutions that represent the region’s history, arts, and customs.