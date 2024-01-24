Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International (SCI) covered Dh13.2 million in tuition fees of 1,894 students in 2023 through its ‘Student Support’ initiative.
SCI also dedicated Dh6.9 million to educational initiatives outside the UAE, helping students overseas.
The Student Support initiative provides tuition and academic expenses to financially disadvantaged students, allowing them to continue their education.
Expressing gratitude to the contributors, Al Manai from SCI emphasised the role of these donations in making Student Support a success. He added that the aid is specifically directed towards children from financially strained and disadvantaged households, providing relief to parents and ensuring uninterrupted access to education.