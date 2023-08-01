Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 2005 scholarships for students at the emirate’s universities for the 2023-24 academic year.
Among these 1,600 scholarships for students at the University of Sharjah (UOS) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS). Also, 305 scholarships have been approved for students at the University of Khor Fakkan (UOKH), including 70 students from the city of Kalba, who will be transferred with scholarships to the University of Kalba (UOK), according to study requirements.
Dr Sheikh Sultan also approved 100 scholarships for students already studying at the University of Kalba (UOK), and the door is still open to receive applications.
The announcement was made by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, through the “Direct Line” programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and TV.