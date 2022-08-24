Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, presented to Holy Quran Academy a new batch of precious books concerned with the Quran sciences and the Prophet’s Sunnah.
The manuscripts are among valuable scientific and historical treasures, as they are added to Holy Quran Academy, along with various manuscripts, books, copies of the Quran and documents.
The new batch includes 84 books on Holy Quran sciences and the Prophet’s Sunnah. The batch contains explanations of the Sana’a copy of the Holy Qur’an attributed to Ali bin Abi Talib, and multiple copies of the explanations of the Holy Quran attributed to Othman Bin Affan.
The batch includes the detailed explanations of the Berlin copy, the copy of Paris, the copy of the Husseini scene in Cairo and Istanbul, in addition to the copy of London, the copy of the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo, the copy of Tübingen, the book of the first Qurans and a number of chains of narrations.