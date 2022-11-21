Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday inaugurated the fifth Combined Gulf Cancer Conference (GCCC) in Sharjah.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, was also present at Al Jawaher Centre for Receptions and Conferences, said Friends of Cancer Patients, the organisers.

The conference is held from November 21 to 23 in cooperation with the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control and Gulf Centre for Cancer Control and Prevention, under the slogan ‘Continuity of Health Care to Combat and Address Cancer’.

The conference aims to unify Gulf efforts to develop the field of healthcare for cancer patients, and raise awareness of best practices in all aspects and stages of disease control.

During the event, Sheikh Sultan emphasised Sharjah’s continued support for efforts to combat cancer at all levels of research, treatment and others, pointing to the importance of uniting these many efforts to find solutions to cancer.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sheikh Sultan listened to a detailed explanation of the work of some associations specialising in the fight against cancer in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and their scientific research.

Sheikh Sultan interacts with a participant at the event Image Credit: Supplied

Collective responsibility

During the opening ceremony, Sheikha Jawaher expressed her pride with regard to hosting the Conference, which seeks to immunise societies from all diseases as, she said, disease is not the issue of the patient alone, but the issue of everyone without exception.

Regarding the great importance of scientific research in the fight against cancer, she stated that scientific research on cancer provides the necessary data for making plans that provide a reference for scholars, researchers and doctors with regard to treating the disease.

Sheikha Jawaher added that the Friends of Cancer Patients embodies the concept of partnership between society and institutions, and cooperation between the public and private sectors, to advance the culture of the public regarding disease, its prevention and treatment.

The conference is hosting more than 50 speakers from the UAE, GCC and across the world, in addition to 500 scientists, doctors and experts specialised in cancer diseases, treatment and prevention.

The conference includes dialogue sessions and lectures that discuss the challenges facing the health sector in the field of long-term cancer control, including cultural, social and economic barriers that impede cancer awareness and prevention efforts.

Sociocultural barriers that shy away people from seeking healthcare attention and the role of media in creating awareness to help early cancer detection and treatment were highlighted at the conference on Monday.