Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a new camping project near the 2-km long Al Hefaiyah Lake in Kalba City – which will include around 800 campsites, parking spaces, restrooms, drinkable water, and BBQ places.

His Highness indicated that work is underway to develop the area, with projects scheduled to begin on April 25.

The Sharjah Ruler stated on Sharjah Radio and Television’s “Direct Line” programme that: “With regard to the Al Hefaiyah project, there is a dual road around the entire lake, with parking spots on the mountain side earmarked for camping sites. There are separate restrooms for men and women, drinkable water, BBQ spaces, and lodgings for those who wish to stay.”

“The lake is 2-km long, so if we place a campground every 5 metres, we’ll have 400 in the north and 400 in the south. Visitors can also climb the peak and get a panoramic view of the entire lake from its summit.

This valley will be entirely parkland, providing a recreation area for inhabitants. - His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

"We have not yet completed this project because we were supplying water to the lake, but now the mountain’s side offers safe drinking water. We ask that people be patient with us for a bit longer.”

Parkland

His Highness continued: “This lake has a capacity of 155 million gallons, and all of these mountains will be like hanging gardens, completely green, with easy pathways for children and adults. We also have the Al Hiyar area, which is located between Mount Dim and the Al Hefaiyah area and is more delightful due to its lush mountains.

"This valley will be entirely parkland, providing a recreation area for inhabitants.”

Regarding the central area projects, Dr. Sheikh Sultan stated: “In addition to work in Kalba, we are also working in the centre region, and its projects will begin, God willing, on April 25 of this year.

“This year is the ‘Year of Al Dhaid,’ and we know that all of these new initiatives will bring new work prospects for our citizens, as they are employed in wheat, dairy, and poultry farms, where they are currently trained.”

“We don’t want to pollute the central region with manufacturing, so it will be all safari areas, with 400 male and female staff from the same area.