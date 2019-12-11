Sharjah Public Library initiative will utilise a programme specially developed to ensure fast and easy access to e-books. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Adding to its list of achievements, the Sharjah Public Library (SPL), a subsidiary of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has launched the ‘Pop-Up Library’ initiative to make books available to readers whenever and wherever they require by converting their device into an e-reader.

The move aligns with the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 objectives to promote the UAE community’s reading habit and love for books and culture.

SPL’s Pop-Up Library initiative will utilise a programme specially developed by Baker and Taylor, a Follett company, to ensure fast and easy access to e-books. Pop-Up libraries are essentially mobile hotspots that allow users to access only one website: the associated library’s e-book collection. Once users have connected to the hotspot and accessed the website through a URL indicated on a poster, they can download an e-book directly from their browser.

SPL is sponsoring this initiative and it will be available to the public free of cost.

Posters and ‘how-to’ instructions will be provided to guide users to help browse e-books available to borrow and read immediately. Books will open instantly in the device’s browser, without downloading an app or a library card, and can be saved to read offline for the duration of the loan, which is 15 – 21 days. Initially, 624 titles will be available under the following categories: Adult Nonfiction; Adult Fiction; Children; and Teens.

SPL will collaborate with community partners, businesses, government offices and other entities to make this initiative available across their locations to get the community reading.